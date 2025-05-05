Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stock Holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 685,730 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,420 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.26% of ANI Pharmaceuticals worth $37,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 159.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 554,835 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,101,000 after buying an additional 340,854 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc acquired a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $13,155,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1,681.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 143,033 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,534,000 after purchasing an additional 135,003 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 311,617 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,226,000 after purchasing an additional 125,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 624,550 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,525,000 after purchasing an additional 88,100 shares during the last quarter. 76.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANIP has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.13.

In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Krista Davis sold 1,000 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $60,860.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,048,711.50. The trade was a 1.48 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Meredith Cook sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.96, for a total value of $27,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 80,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,526,799.20. The trade was a 0.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,200 shares of company stock worth $197,792. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $72.95 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.33. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.50 and a 52-week high of $73.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.64 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

