Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stock Holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 621,196 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,014 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.14% of Wheaton Precious Metals worth $34,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 494.9% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 70.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $80.84 on Monday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52 week low of $51.96 and a 52 week high of $87.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.49.

Wheaton Precious Metals Increases Dividend

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $380.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.74 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 50.05%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WPM. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Stifel Canada raised Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.40.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

