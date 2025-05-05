Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Stake in First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 947,825 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,725 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.05% of First Community Bankshares worth $39,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares by 134.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,040,000 after buying an additional 41,867 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in First Community Bankshares by 219.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 20,412 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Community Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $630,000. one8zero8 LLC acquired a new position in First Community Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $511,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Community Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $351,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised First Community Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

First Community Bankshares Stock Up 2.2 %

FCBC opened at $38.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $710.72 million, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.58. First Community Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.63 and a 52 week high of $49.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.60.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $40.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.50 million. First Community Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 27.81%.

First Community Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. First Community Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.77%.

About First Community Bankshares

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement plans; and commercial, consumer real estate, and consumer and other loans.

