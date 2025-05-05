Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 102,440 Shares of Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,847,423 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 102,440 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 7.49% of Kimball Electronics worth $34,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 23,786 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in Kimball Electronics by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 92,263 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 2,459 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,283 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 2,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Kimball Electronics by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,124 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 3,573 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Kimball Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of KE stock opened at $14.92 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.38 and its 200 day moving average is $17.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $366.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.63 and a beta of 1.18. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.41 and a 52-week high of $24.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kimball Electronics ( NASDAQ:KE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 0.51%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimball Electronics, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Kimball Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Kimball Electronics from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

About Kimball Electronics

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of electronics manufacturing, engineering, and supply chain support services to customers in the automotive, medical, and industrial end markets. The Company also offers contract manufacturing services, including engineering and supply chain support for the production of electronic assemblies and other products, including non-electronic components, medical devices, medical disposables, and precision molded plastics, as well as automation, test, and inspection equipment primarily used in automotive, medical, and industrial applications.

