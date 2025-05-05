Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 1,986 Shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 758,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,986 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 7.64% of Northwest Pipe worth $36,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NWPX. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Northwest Pipe by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 217,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,496,000 after purchasing an additional 57,398 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 198.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 21,400 shares during the period. Illumine Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Pipe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $833,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,478,000 after buying an additional 15,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 64,926.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 14,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 14,933 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NWPX has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Northwest Pipe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Sidoti raised Northwest Pipe to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

Insider Activity at Northwest Pipe

In other news, CFO Aaron Wilkins sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $44,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,467 shares in the company, valued at $1,032,548. This represents a 4.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Northwest Pipe Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ NWPX opened at $38.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Northwest Pipe has a twelve month low of $32.04 and a twelve month high of $57.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.76 and its 200-day moving average is $47.40. The stock has a market cap of $382.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.94.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $116.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.92 million. Northwest Pipe had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 8.47%. Equities research analysts predict that Northwest Pipe will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

Northwest Pipe Profile

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of water-related infrastructure products in North America. It operates in two segments, Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP) and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems (Precast). The SPP segment offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems.

