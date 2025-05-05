Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 25,053 Shares of Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,045,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 25,053 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.06% of Ryerson worth $37,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RYI. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Ryerson by 167.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 34,604 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 44,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Ryerson by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 30,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Ryerson by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 202,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,750,000 after acquiring an additional 9,840 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ryerson in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryerson Stock Performance

NYSE:RYI opened at $21.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $668.87 million, a P/E ratio of -80.77 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Ryerson Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $17.18 and a 1 year high of $27.41.

Ryerson Announces Dividend

Ryerson ( NYSE:RYI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Ryerson had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. On average, analysts expect that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio is -340.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ryerson

In related news, CEO Edward J. Lehner sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $247,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 593,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,706,122.12. This represents a 1.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James J. Claussen sold 6,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $152,230.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,956.90. The trade was a 9.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RYI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Ryerson from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryerson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Ryerson Profile

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

