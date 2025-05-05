Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 2,681,561 Shares of CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Free Report) by 41.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,792,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,681,561 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in CleanSpark were worth $34,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of CleanSpark during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in CleanSpark by 962.1% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CleanSpark during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. 43.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CleanSpark Stock Performance

Shares of CLSK stock opened at $8.81 on Monday. CleanSpark, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.45 and a 52-week high of $20.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.10 and a beta of 4.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.90 and its 200-day moving average is $10.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CleanSpark ( NASDAQ:CLSK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. CleanSpark had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 16.07%. Sell-side analysts predict that CleanSpark, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CleanSpark news, Director Amanda Cavaleri sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total transaction of $103,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 140,289 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,103.33. This trade represents a 8.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Zachary Bradford sold 10,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total value of $112,071.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,059,326 shares in the company, valued at $32,551,228.64. The trade was a 0.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,836 shares of company stock valued at $335,945 over the last ninety days. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on CLSK. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Chardan Capital raised shares of CleanSpark to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of CleanSpark from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on CleanSpark in a report on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.57.

CleanSpark Company Profile

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

