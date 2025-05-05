Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stake in OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,906,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 52,835 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in OUTFRONT Media were worth $33,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OUT. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in OUTFRONT Media by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 18,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in OUTFRONT Media by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on OUTFRONT Media from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.08.

NYSE:OUT opened at $15.72 on Monday. OUTFRONT Media Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.95 and a 12-month high of $19.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.72.

OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. OUTFRONT Media had a return on equity of 40.33% and a net margin of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $493.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.42 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that OUTFRONT Media Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. OUTFRONT Media’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.63%.

OUTFRONT Media, Inc leases advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways & roadways, and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

