Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stake in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 534,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,080 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Solventum were worth $35,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Solventum by 147.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 139,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,248,000 after purchasing an additional 83,458 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Solventum by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 3,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Solventum in the 4th quarter worth about $378,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Solventum by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 8,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Solventum by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 3,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Solventum from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Solventum from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Bank of America increased their target price on Solventum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Solventum from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Solventum from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Solventum has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.29.

Shares of NYSE SOLV opened at $67.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.47. Solventum Co. has a 52-week low of $47.16 and a 52-week high of $85.92. The company has a market cap of $11.71 billion and a PE ratio of 24.61.

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

