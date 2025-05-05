Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Needham & Company LLC Analyst Says

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $400.00 to $460.00 in a report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays upped their target price on Duolingo from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Duolingo in a report on Friday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Duolingo from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Duolingo from $351.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Citizens Jmp upgraded Duolingo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.50.

Shares of Duolingo stock opened at $486.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $326.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $337.19. The firm has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a PE ratio of 265.80 and a beta of 0.91. Duolingo has a 1 year low of $145.05 and a 1 year high of $487.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.20. Duolingo had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $230.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.15 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Duolingo will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Natalie Glance sold 2,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.28, for a total value of $1,160,891.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,572 shares in the company, valued at $56,400,100.16. This trade represents a 2.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 2,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.12, for a total transaction of $898,087.68. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 34,634 shares in the company, valued at $15,069,946.08. The trade was a 5.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,868 shares of company stock worth $37,549,300 over the last ninety days. 18.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Duolingo during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in Duolingo in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Duolingo by 5,050.0% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

