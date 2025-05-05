Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Position Increased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,013,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,185 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.40% of Energizer worth $35,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Energizer by 86.4% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Energizer by 94.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Energizer by 750.0% during the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Energizer by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Energizer during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. 93.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energizer Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Energizer stock opened at $26.41 on Monday. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.42 and a 52-week high of $39.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.44.

Energizer Announces Dividend

Energizer ( NYSE:ENR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $731.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.23 million. Energizer had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 168.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 151.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Energizer from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Energizer from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Energizer from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on Energizer from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Energizer from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Energizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.75.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

