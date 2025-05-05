Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Shares Acquired by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,732 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,806 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Energy Fuels were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UUUU. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Energy Fuels by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 128,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 364,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Energy Fuels by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Fuels by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 16,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,501 shares during the last quarter. 48.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Energy Fuels news, VP Daniel Kapostasy sold 12,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total transaction of $50,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 57,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,590.50. The trade was a 17.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce D. Hansen bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.25 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 295,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,765.75. This represents a 2.07 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UUUU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital set a $5.75 target price on Energy Fuels in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Roth Mkm raised shares of Energy Fuels from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Energy Fuels from $11.00 to $10.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

Energy Fuels Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSEAMERICAN UUUU opened at $4.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $919.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.05 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.27 and a 200 day moving average of $5.37. Energy Fuels Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.20 and a twelve month high of $7.47.

Energy Fuels Company Profile

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, recycling, exploration, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The company produces and sells vanadium pentoxide, rare earth elements, and heavy mineral sands, such as ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite.

