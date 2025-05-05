Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 22,990 Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 22,990 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADX. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,298 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,687 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund stock opened at $19.34 on Monday. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.50 and a 12-month high of $22.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.81 and its 200-day moving average is $20.22.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a yield of 10.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 28th.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm The firm is actively engaged in businesses, including commodity pool operator or commodity trading advisor. The firm launches equity.

