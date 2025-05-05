Enviri Co. (NYSE:NVRI) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its position in Enviri Co. (NYSE:NVRI – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,435 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Enviri were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Enviri in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Enviri in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Enviri in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Enviri by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Enviri during the 4th quarter worth $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NVRI opened at $7.10 on Monday. Enviri Co. has a one year low of $4.72 and a one year high of $12.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $569.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Enviri ( NYSE:NVRI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. Enviri had a negative return on equity of 0.90% and a negative net margin of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $548.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Enviri Co. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Enviri news, SVP Russell C. Hochman acquired 40,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.27 per share, for a total transaction of $251,596.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 120,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $754,638.39. The trade was a 50.01 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tom George Vadaketh bought 40,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.20 per share, with a total value of $249,841.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,431 shares in the company, valued at $821,072.20. This represents a 43.74 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Enviri Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Harsco Environmental and Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services under long-term contracts for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and meltshop and furnace services, such as under-vessel cleaning, removal of ladle slag, and general melt shop debris.

