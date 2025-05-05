Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK – Free Report) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,383 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,075 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Equity Bancshares were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares by 139.9% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Equity Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $119,000. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in Equity Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Equity Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EQBK shares. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Equity Bancshares from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Equity Bancshares from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Equity Bancshares from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Equity Bancshares from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Equity Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQBK opened at $39.41 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $690.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Equity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.75 and a 1-year high of $50.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Equity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.27%.

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment and aircraft financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loan products.

