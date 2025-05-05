Evolus (EOLS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q1 2025 earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share and revenue of $73.06 million for the quarter.

Evolus Trading Up 2.4 %

EOLS opened at $12.08 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $778.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 1.11. Evolus has a fifty-two week low of $8.67 and a fifty-two week high of $17.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.58, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Insider Activity at Evolus

In other news, Director Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 12,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $167,415.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,057.17. This represents a 28.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rui Avelar sold 27,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total value of $370,007.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 362,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,806,312.42. This trade represents a 7.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,575 shares of company stock worth $794,369 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EOLS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on Evolus from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. BTIG Research began coverage on Evolus in a report on Thursday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Evolus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.75.

About Evolus

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, focuses on delivering products in the cash-pay aesthetic market in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

