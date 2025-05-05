Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Price Target Raised to $50.00

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Guggenheim from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on EXC. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Exelon from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Exelon from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on Exelon from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Exelon from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.22.

Shares of EXC opened at $46.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.43. Exelon has a 12 month low of $34.01 and a 12 month high of $48.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Analysts predict that Exelon will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.48%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXC. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in Exelon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its stake in Exelon by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. purchased a new stake in Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

