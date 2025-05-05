Financial Review: WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) & Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL)

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) and WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.6% of Duolingo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.0% of WM Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 18.3% of Duolingo shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.2% of WM Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Duolingo and WM Technology”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Duolingo $748.02 million 29.42 $16.07 million $1.88 258.73 WM Technology $184.51 million 1.05 -$9.90 million $0.07 18.00

Duolingo has higher revenue and earnings than WM Technology. WM Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Duolingo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Duolingo and WM Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Duolingo 12.59% 11.74% 7.92% WM Technology -1.02% -1.68% -1.08%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Duolingo and WM Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Duolingo 0 7 9 0 2.56 WM Technology 0 0 1 0 3.00

Duolingo presently has a consensus target price of $422.50, suggesting a potential downside of 13.14%. WM Technology has a consensus target price of $2.61, suggesting a potential upside of 107.14%. Given WM Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe WM Technology is more favorable than Duolingo.

Volatility & Risk

Duolingo has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WM Technology has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Duolingo beats WM Technology on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Duolingo

Duolingo, Inc. operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam. Duolingo, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

About WM Technology

WM Technology, Inc. provides ecommerce and compliance software solutions to retailers and brands in cannabis market in the United States and internationally. The company offers Weedmaps marketplace that allows cannabis users to search for and browse cannabis products from retailers and brands, and reserve products from local retailers; and education and learning information to help newer consumers learn about the types of products to purchase. It also provides monthly subscription-based business software solutions, including WM Listings, WM Orders, WM Store, WM Connectors, and WM Insights as well as other add-on products, such as WM Ads, WM AdSuite, WM Customer Relationship Management, WM Dispatch, and WM Screens. WM Technology, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

