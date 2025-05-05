First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 11,784 Shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Free Report) by 48.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,784 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.22% of Kaiser Aluminum worth $2,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 447,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,461,000 after buying an additional 49,948 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 103.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 431,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,355,000 after acquiring an additional 219,827 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 298,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,963,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 269,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,925,000 after purchasing an additional 22,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 87,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $100.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded Kaiser Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Kaiser Aluminum from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th.

Shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock opened at $69.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.35. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.81 and a fifty-two week high of $102.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 1.40.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.91. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 1.55%. The company had revenue of $777.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 25th. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.36%.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. It offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

