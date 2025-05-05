First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 1,569 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,028 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $2,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IFF. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $406,000. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 9.3% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 8,809 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 470,676 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $49,388,000 after buying an additional 9,555 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,041 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,489,741 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $464,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,414 shares during the period. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on IFF shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $99.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Cfra cut International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.54.

Shares of IFF opened at $79.06 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.11, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.08. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.85 and a 52 week high of $106.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.84.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 2.12%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. On average, analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 20th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is presently 170.21%.

In related news, Director Kevin O’byrne bought 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $80.44 per share, for a total transaction of $522,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,860. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

