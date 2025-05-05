First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 1,593 Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $2,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 77.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Alcoa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Alcoa by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Alcoa by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Alcoa by 399.0% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AA. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Alcoa from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (down from $58.00) on shares of Alcoa in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Alcoa to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Alcoa from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Alcoa from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.17.

Alcoa Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of Alcoa stock opened at $25.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.87 and a 200-day moving average of $35.88. Alcoa Co. has a 52-week low of $21.53 and a 52-week high of $47.77. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of -159.94, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.28.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.42. Alcoa had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.05%.

About Alcoa

(Free Report)

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.