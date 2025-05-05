First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 3,475 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $2,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Pension Service bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 121.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Up 1.4 %

Equity LifeStyle Properties stock opened at $65.68 on Monday. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $58.86 and a one year high of $76.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.05 and a 200 day moving average of $67.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of 33.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.76.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Dividend Announcement

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 23.12% and a net margin of 24.05%. The business had revenue of $327.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is presently 106.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ELS shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.33.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Profile

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

