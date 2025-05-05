First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 5,097 Shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 162,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,097 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Adient were worth $2,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADNT. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Adient by 127.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 208,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,701,000 after acquiring an additional 116,518 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Adient by 85.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 59,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 27,491 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adient by 36.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 411,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,281,000 after purchasing an additional 109,850 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Adient by 10,316.7% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Adient by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 209,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after buying an additional 3,816 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADNT stock opened at $12.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 638.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Adient plc has a 12 month low of $10.04 and a 12 month high of $30.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.04 and its 200 day moving average is $16.58.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADNT. UBS Group lowered their target price on Adient from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Adient from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Adient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Adient from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Adient in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.44.

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

