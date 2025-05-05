First Trust Advisors LP Buys 1,050 Shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,476 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund were worth $2,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GHY. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $131,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund in the fourth quarter worth $168,000. Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 124,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 9,760 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 110,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 5,656 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 22,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the last quarter.

Get PGIM Global High Yield Fund alerts:

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE GHY opened at $12.71 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.78. PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc has a 52 week low of $11.31 and a 52 week high of $13.66.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Announces Dividend

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a yield of 9.71%.

(Free Report)

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Global High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Global High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.