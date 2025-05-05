First Trust Advisors LP Buys 1,761 Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.10% of Pacific Premier Bancorp worth $2,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 158.4% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 729.4% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, DA Davidson cut shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pacific Premier Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of PPBI stock opened at $21.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.16. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.06 and a 52 week high of $30.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.24.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 17.54%. The business had revenue of $144.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 5th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Edward Earl Wilcox sold 14,500 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total value of $294,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 140,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,844,939.24. The trade was a 9.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, which includes checking, money market, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate owner and non-owner-occupied, multifamily, construction and land, franchise real estate secured, and small business administration (SBA); revolving lines of credit, term loans, seasonal loans, and loans secured by liquid collateral; one-to-four family and home equity lines of credit loans; and small balance personal unsecured loans and savings account secured loans.

Further Reading

