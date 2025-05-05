First Trust Advisors LP Buys 785 Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,385 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.20% of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF worth $2,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 27,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 4,091 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542 shares in the last quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $414,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $5,525,000.

NASDAQ:VRIG opened at $25.01 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.10. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.79 and a fifty-two week high of $25.24.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 21st were issued a $0.0928 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 21st.

The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.

