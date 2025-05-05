First Trust Advisors LP Buys New Position in Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV)

First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 20,715 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,772,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,383 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 98.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,472 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,023,000 after buying an additional 14,624 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 352.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,274 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 6,446 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $764,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,223 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

HOV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zelman & Associates reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com lowered Hovnanian Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th.

Shares of HOV opened at $103.16 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.57. The company has a market capitalization of $611.21 million, a P/E ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 2.43. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.15 and a fifty-two week high of $240.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.87. Hovnanian Enterprises had a return on equity of 43.47% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $673.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.80 million.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

