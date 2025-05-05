First Trust Advisors LP Cuts Stake in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 91,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,086 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Central Pacific Financial were worth $2,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CPF. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Central Pacific Financial in the 4th quarter worth $398,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 29,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 65,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 6,667 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 17,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Central Pacific Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,712,000. 88.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Central Pacific Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Central Pacific Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th.

Central Pacific Financial Price Performance

Shares of Central Pacific Financial stock opened at $26.61 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.37. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $19.52 and a 12-month high of $33.25. The firm has a market cap of $721.56 million, a PE ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $68.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.93 million. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 15.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Central Pacific Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.47%.

Central Pacific Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, savings and time deposits, cash management and digital banking, trust, and retail brokerage services, as well as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Central Pacific Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Pacific Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.