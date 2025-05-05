First Trust Advisors LP Cuts Stake in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 82,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,968 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors were worth $2,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ETD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,666,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,854,000 after buying an additional 68,957 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 726,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,414,000 after acquiring an additional 83,381 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 646,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,162,000 after acquiring an additional 98,227 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 590,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,613,000 after purchasing an additional 276,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 543,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,285,000 after purchasing an additional 5,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Ethan Allen Interiors alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ETD shares. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research note on Thursday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO M Farooq Kathwari sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total value of $263,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,621,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,672,320.55. This trade represents a 0.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $822,800. Insiders own 10.48% of the company’s stock.

Ethan Allen Interiors Price Performance

ETD stock opened at $29.47 on Monday. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.55 and a 1 year high of $35.62. The company has a market cap of $749.42 million, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.59.

About Ethan Allen Interiors

(Free Report)

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery comprising fabric-covered items, such as sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.