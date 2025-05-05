First Trust Advisors LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 35.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 135,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 75,540 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $2,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. 51.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Annaly Capital Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NLY opened at $19.32 on Monday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.60 and a 1-year high of $22.11. The stock has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.78.

Annaly Capital Management Increases Dividend

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $186.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.04 million. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 14.95%. Sell-side analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.49%. This is a positive change from Annaly Capital Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is presently 314.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Jones Trading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $21.50 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.10.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

