First Trust Advisors LP Decreases Position in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) by 91.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 558,122 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Dutch Bros were worth $2,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Dutch Bros by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 48,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. 85.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BROS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Dutch Bros from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group raised their price target on Dutch Bros from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $54.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dutch Bros currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.57.

Dutch Bros Stock Performance

Shares of BROS opened at $61.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 2.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.54. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.96 and a 52 week high of $86.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dutch Bros

In other Dutch Bros news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 679,996 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.77, for a total value of $50,843,300.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,640,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,451,045.83. The trade was a 20.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 182,123 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total transaction of $13,824,956.93. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,310,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,415,408.94. The trade was a 7.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,643,632 shares of company stock worth $201,509,627. 42.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

Featured Stories

