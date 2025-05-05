First Trust Advisors LP Grows Position in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 280,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.10% of LXP Industrial Trust worth $2,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,849,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $372,299,000 after acquiring an additional 243,372 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 5,815,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445,084 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,331,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,295,000 after buying an additional 46,050 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in LXP Industrial Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,114,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,009,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,561,000 after buying an additional 97,191 shares during the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of LXP Industrial Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LXP Industrial Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Shares of LXP Industrial Trust stock opened at $8.16 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. LXP Industrial Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.85 and a fifty-two week high of $10.57. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.77 and a beta of 0.95.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. LXP Industrial Trust had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $87.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. LXP Industrial Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. LXP Industrial Trust’s payout ratio is presently 415.38%.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

