First Trust Advisors LP Grows Stock Position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $2,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $888,783,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Sun Communities by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 16,373,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,013,414,000 after buying an additional 3,811,528 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 9,606,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,181,252,000 after buying an additional 3,644,853 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,917,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $973,660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,709,000. 99.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SUI shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Monday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Sun Communities from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.70.

Sun Communities Stock Performance

Shares of Sun Communities stock opened at $132.15 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.65. The company has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a PE ratio of 71.05 and a beta of 0.86. Sun Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $109.22 and a one year high of $147.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. Sun Communities had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $745.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.68 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 508.11%.

About Sun Communities

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

