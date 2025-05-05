First Trust Advisors LP Has $2.25 Million Stock Position in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 354,160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,439 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $2,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LILAK. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Latin America during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 11,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,571 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.98% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Latin America Stock Performance

Shares of LILAK opened at $5.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.78. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 52 week low of $5.10 and a 52 week high of $10.93.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

Liberty Latin America ( NASDAQ:LILAK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($1.05). Liberty Latin America had a negative net margin of 14.74% and a negative return on equity of 31.59%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

