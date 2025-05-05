First Trust Advisors LP Has $2.34 Million Stake in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Free Report) by 74.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,453 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 40,164 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.09% of TTM Technologies worth $2,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 407,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,437,000 after acquiring an additional 152,456 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 262.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 309,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,937,000 after buying an additional 224,286 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in TTM Technologies by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 27,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 2,292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TTMI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on TTM Technologies from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on TTM Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on TTM Technologies from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Insider Transactions at TTM Technologies

In related news, SVP Dale Martin Knecht sold 3,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $100,086.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 86,346 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,859.46. This trade represents a 4.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel J. Weber sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total value of $395,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,153 shares in the company, valued at $2,506,330.02. This trade represents a 13.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,628 shares of company stock valued at $1,311,482. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

TTM Technologies Stock Up 7.2 %

TTMI stock opened at $25.03 on Monday. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.77 and a twelve month high of $30.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 46.35 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.17.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $648.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.44 million. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 2.30%. TTM Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About TTM Technologies

(Free Report)

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.