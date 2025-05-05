First Trust Advisors LP Has $2.42 Million Stock Holdings in Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,562 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.32% of Northeast Bank worth $2,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Northeast Bank by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 382,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,132,000 after acquiring an additional 19,279 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Northeast Bank by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 172,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,827,000 after acquiring an additional 25,220 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Northeast Bank by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 158,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,513,000 after acquiring an additional 4,701 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Northeast Bank by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 141,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,025,000 after acquiring an additional 12,301 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Northeast Bank by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 98,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,019,000 after purchasing an additional 14,427 shares during the period.

Northeast Bank Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:NBN opened at $83.57 on Monday. Northeast Bank has a 12 month low of $53.69 and a 12 month high of $110.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $685.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.84.

Northeast Bank Announces Dividend

Northeast Bank ( NASDAQ:NBN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $52.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.09 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 13th. Northeast Bank’s payout ratio is 0.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Northeast Bank from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th.

Northeast Bank Profile

Northeast Bank provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in Maine. The company's deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans.

