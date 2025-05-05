First Trust Advisors LP Has $2.44 Million Stake in Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Free Report) by 223.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,059 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110,615 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.18% of Elme Communities worth $2,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in Elme Communities by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 212,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,245,000 after purchasing an additional 8,632 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Elme Communities by 6,041.7% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 10,573 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in Elme Communities by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 81,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 37,252 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elme Communities by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 186,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,846,000 after acquiring an additional 8,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elme Communities by 817.9% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Elme Communities Stock Performance

NYSE:ELME opened at $16.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -115.64 and a beta of 0.84. Elme Communities has a fifty-two week low of $13.95 and a fifty-two week high of $18.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.12.

Elme Communities Dividend Announcement

Elme Communities ( NYSE:ELME Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Elme Communities had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $61.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Elme Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Elme Communities will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. Elme Communities’s payout ratio is currently -514.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ELME has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Elme Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Elme Communities from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th.

About Elme Communities

Elme Communities is committed to elevating what home can be for middle-income renters by providing a higher level of quality, service, and experience. The Company is a multifamily real estate investment trust that owns and operates approximately 9,400 apartment homes in the Washington, DC metro and the Atlanta metro regions, and owns approximately 300,000 square feet of commercial space.

