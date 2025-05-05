First Trust Advisors LP Has $2.70 Million Holdings in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Free Report) by 38.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,733 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.12% of Enerpac Tool Group worth $2,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 626,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,725,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 574,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,622,000 after buying an additional 161,794 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 1,061.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 495,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,351,000 after buying an additional 452,641 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 1,931.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 409,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,817,000 after buying an additional 389,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 287,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,804,000 after acquiring an additional 9,777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EPAC opened at $41.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.26 and a 200-day moving average of $44.35. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a 12 month low of $35.18 and a 12 month high of $51.91.

Enerpac Tool Group ( NYSE:EPAC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 24th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 15.14%. The firm had revenue of $145.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.80 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, CJS Securities initiated coverage on Enerpac Tool Group in a report on Friday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services and Other segments. The Industrial Tools & Services segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.

