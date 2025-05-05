First Trust Advisors LP Increases Holdings in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Free Report) by 114.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,725 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Delek US were worth $2,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Delek US by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,496,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,065,000 after purchasing an additional 508,719 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Delek US during the fourth quarter worth $6,815,000. Rangeley Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delek US in the fourth quarter worth $6,179,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Delek US in the fourth quarter valued at $5,100,000. Finally, Kawa Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US during the fourth quarter valued at $4,297,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DK shares. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Delek US from $21.00 to $13.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Delek US from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Delek US from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Delek US from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Delek US from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.94.

Delek US Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DK opened at $13.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $863.30 million, a PE ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.04. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.03 and a 12 month high of $29.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.69.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($1.01). Delek US had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a negative return on equity of 28.21%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.46) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Delek US Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 12th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.39%. Delek US’s payout ratio is -11.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Mark Wayne Hobbs purchased 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.70 per share, for a total transaction of $38,360.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,138 shares in the company, valued at $673,190.60. The trade was a 6.04 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders acquired 5,055 shares of company stock valued at $70,787. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

Featured Articles

