First Trust Advisors LP Increases Stock Position in WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG – Free Report) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,591 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in WK Kellogg were worth $2,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KLG. Barclays PLC increased its position in WK Kellogg by 406.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 128,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after buying an additional 103,301 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in WK Kellogg by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 170,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 20,033 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in WK Kellogg by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 313,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 127,984 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in WK Kellogg by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of WK Kellogg by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 61,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,135 shares during the last quarter. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WK Kellogg Stock Performance

NYSE KLG opened at $17.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.32. WK Kellogg Co has a 1-year low of $15.17 and a 1-year high of $24.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.45.

WK Kellogg Announces Dividend

WK Kellogg ( NYSE:KLG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.14. WK Kellogg had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 39.81%. Equities analysts predict that WK Kellogg Co will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. WK Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KLG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of WK Kellogg in a research report on Monday, March 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on WK Kellogg from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on WK Kellogg from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. TD Cowen lowered WK Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of WK Kellogg from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $17.89.

WK Kellogg Company Profile

WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It manufactures, markets, and distributes ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023.

