First Trust Advisors LP Invests $2.40 Million in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 324,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,399,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IOVA. AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Integrity Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. 77.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.22.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of IOVA stock opened at $3.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.32. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.70 and a fifty-two week high of $14.23.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26). Iovance Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 451.25% and a negative return on equity of 58.43%. The business had revenue of $73.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.17 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes cell therapies using autologous tumor infiltrating lymphocyte for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and other solid tumor cancers in the United States. The company offers Amtagvi, a tumor-derived autologous T cell immunotherapy used to treat adult patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma; and Proleukin, an interleukin-2 product for the treatment of patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma.

