First Trust Advisors LP Lowers Position in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its stake in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,099 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $2,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LGIH. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in LGI Homes by 112.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 801.5% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of LGI Homes by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of LGI Homes by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LGIH shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised LGI Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (down from $125.00) on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Michael Larry Snider sold 1,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.94, for a total value of $83,913.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 27,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,058,125.88. This trade represents a 3.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes Price Performance

Shares of LGI Homes stock opened at $55.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 12.72, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.48 and a 12 month high of $125.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.00 and a 200 day moving average of $85.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.93.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.29). LGI Homes had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $351.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.07 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LGI Homes Company Profile

(Free Report)

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to large institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.