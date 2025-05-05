First Trust Advisors LP Lowers Stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,052 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,955 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage were worth $2,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,004 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA purchased a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Stock Performance

Shares of AGM stock opened at $178.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.97. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $159.64 and a fifty-two week high of $217.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $184.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.37.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The credit services provider reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $101.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.81 million. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 19.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.10 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. will post 17.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is an increase from Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s payout ratio is presently 36.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mitchell A. Johnson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.21, for a total transaction of $513,025.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,773,835.24. The trade was a 22.43 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aparna Ramesh sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.86, for a total transaction of $201,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,242 shares in the company, valued at $1,865,590.12. This represents a 9.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy. The company’s Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.

