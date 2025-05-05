First Trust Advisors LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,117 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,104 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Miller Industries were worth $2,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLR. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 115.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,131 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 15,082 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Miller Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $496,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Miller Industries by 58.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,963 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 13,679 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 21,775 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Miller Industries by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 12,334 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Miller Industries Price Performance

Shares of MLR opened at $42.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.45. Miller Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.40 and a twelve month high of $78.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $485.96 million, a PE ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.14.

Miller Industries Increases Dividend

About Miller Industries

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Miller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Miller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.57%.

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

