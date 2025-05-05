First Trust Advisors LP Makes New $2.56 Million Investment in ServiceTitan Inc. (NASDAQ:TTAN)

First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceTitan Inc. (NASDAQ:TTAN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 24,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,560,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in ServiceTitan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ServiceTitan during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ServiceTitan during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceTitan in the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in ServiceTitan in the 4th quarter worth $267,000.

ServiceTitan Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TTAN opened at $117.89 on Monday. ServiceTitan Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.81 and a 1 year high of $128.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO David Sherry sold 10,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total transaction of $963,063.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 325,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,799,961.85. This represents a 3.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Michele O’connor sold 5,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total value of $520,007.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 89,302 shares in the company, valued at $8,452,434.30. The trade was a 5.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

TTAN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on ServiceTitan from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. Truist Financial started coverage on ServiceTitan in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of ServiceTitan from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ServiceTitan from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of ServiceTitan from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceTitan currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.23.

ServiceTitan, Inc engages in the collection of field service activities required to install, maintain, and service the infrastructure and systems of residences and commercial buildings. The company was founded by Ara Mahdessian and Vahe Kuzoyan on June 8, 2008 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

