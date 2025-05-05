First Trust Advisors LP Makes New Investment in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 274,465 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $2,330,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,881 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 258.0% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 5,180 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,733 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 912.9% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,212 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vodafone Group Public during the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 26th. DZ Bank upgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Vodafone Group Public Price Performance

Shares of Vodafone Group Public stock opened at $9.61 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.89. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.61.

Vodafone Group Public Profile

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

