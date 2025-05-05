First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 2,616 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 26.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $2,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,297,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $820,115,000 after acquiring an additional 59,889 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,064,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,178,000 after purchasing an additional 291,520 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 4.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 802,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,673,000 after buying an additional 32,442 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chart Industries by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 518,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,871,000 after buying an additional 16,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Chart Industries by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 516,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,599,000 after buying an additional 7,669 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GTLS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $214.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Chart Industries from $231.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Chart Industries from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.25.

Chart Industries Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of Chart Industries stock opened at $156.95 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $143.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.60 and a 12-month high of $220.03. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.49, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.68.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Chart Industries had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Gerald F. Vinci purchased 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $147.89 per share, with a total value of $25,880.75. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,247.75. This represents a 58.33 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda S. Harty acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $140.85 per share, with a total value of $70,425.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,684 shares in the company, valued at $1,645,691.40. The trade was a 4.47 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 1,109 shares of company stock worth $160,845 in the last ninety days. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

Featured Stories

