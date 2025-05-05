First Trust Advisors LP Raises Stake in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Free Report) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 292,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 41,203 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.21% of Apartment Investment and Management worth $2,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 161,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the fourth quarter worth $684,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 251,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after buying an additional 25,910 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 98.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 321,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,922,000 after buying an additional 159,600 shares in the last quarter. 83.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Apartment Investment and Management Price Performance

AIV stock opened at $8.24 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.29. Apartment Investment and Management has a one year low of $6.89 and a one year high of $9.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Apartment Investment and Management had a negative return on equity of 68.04% and a negative net margin of 119.76%. The firm had revenue of $54.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.11 million. On average, analysts predict that Apartment Investment and Management will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apartment Investment and Management Profile

(Free Report)

Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

