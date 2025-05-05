First Trust Advisors LP Raises Stock Holdings in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) by 85.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,723 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,236 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $2,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 131.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,413,356 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $85,232,000 after buying an additional 1,939,088 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in STMicroelectronics by 576.2% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,920,774 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $47,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,707 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,767,787 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $44,142,000 after purchasing an additional 858,624 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 4th quarter worth about $15,570,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,397,000. 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STM opened at $23.45 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.50. STMicroelectronics has a 52-week low of $17.25 and a 52-week high of $45.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.11.

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised STMicroelectronics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded STMicroelectronics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays cut STMicroelectronics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.97.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

