First Trust Advisors LP Reduces Stock Position in The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its position in The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Free Report) by 48.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 61,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,854 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Vita Coco were worth $2,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COCO. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Vita Coco by 84.9% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vita Coco in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vita Coco in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vita Coco by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Vita Coco in the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vita Coco alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Vita Coco from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Vita Coco in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Vita Coco from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Vita Coco from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ira Liran sold 20,235 shares of Vita Coco stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $810,816.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 814,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,629,081.14. The trade was a 2.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Michael Kirban sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,663,049 shares in the company, valued at $58,206,715. This represents a 0.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,358 shares of company stock worth $2,865,456. 34.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vita Coco Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COCO opened at $34.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.56, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.38. The Vita Coco Company, Inc. has a one year low of $23.56 and a one year high of $40.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.39.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Vita Coco had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The business had revenue of $130.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.64 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Vita Coco Company, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Vita Coco Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vita Coco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vita Coco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.